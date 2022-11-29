Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Warehouse REIT PLC 2.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Warehouse REIT PLC with ticker (LON:WHR) now has a potential upside of 2.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Warehouse REIT PLC share price of 112 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.8%. Trading has ranged between 102 (52 week low) and 178 (52 week high) with an average of 1,137,487 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £477,544,444.

Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company’s segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Roper, Affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiato brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which markets and distributes its home appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces markets and distributes its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.



You might also enjoy reading  Whirlpool Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.