Warehouse REIT PLC -37.2% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Warehouse REIT PLC with ticker (LON:WHR) now has a potential downside of -37.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Warehouse REIT PLC share price of 165 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential downside of -37.2%. Trading has ranged between 139 (52 week low) and 178 (52 week high) with an average of 899,911 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £699,959,486.

