Walt Disney Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Walt Disney Company (The) found using ticker (DIS) have now 28 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 229 and 94 with a mean TP of 125.93. Now with the previous closing price of 87.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 95.23 while the 200 day moving average is 106.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $158,433m. Visit the company website at: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com

The potential market cap would be $228,854m based on the market concensus.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. Further, it licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; provides consumer products, including licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

