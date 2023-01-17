Walt Disney Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Walt Disney Company (The) with ticker code (DIS) have now 27 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 229 and 94 and has a mean target at 125.22. With the stocks previous close at 99.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 104.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $181,265m. Company Website: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com

The potential market cap would be $227,412m based on the market concensus.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. Further, it licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; provides consumer products, including licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.