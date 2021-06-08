Walt Disney Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Walt Disney Company (The) with ticker code (DIS) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 147 and has a mean target at 207.32. With the stocks previous close at 177.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The day 50 moving average is 179.51 and the 200 day moving average is 178.88. The market cap for the company is $321,578m. Find out more information at: http://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company’s Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company’s Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.