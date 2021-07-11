Walmart Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Walmart Inc. with ticker code (WMT) have now 34 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 127 calculating the mean target price we have 163.3. Now with the previous closing price of 139.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day MA is 139.63 and the 200 day MA is 139.58. The company has a market cap of $393,142m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.stock.walmart.com

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including dry grocery, snacks, dairy, meat, produce, deli and bakery, frozen foods, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, pet supplies, household chemicals, paper goods, and baby products; and health and wellness products covering pharmacy, over-the-counter drugs and other medical products, and optical and clinical services. It also provides gasoline stations and tobacco; home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, and jewelry, as well as tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses, and tire and battery centers; and consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, money transfers, and check cashing and bill payment. It operates approximately 11,400 stores and various e-commerce websites under 54 banners in 26 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.