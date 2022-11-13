Walker & Dunlop, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

Walker & Dunlop, Inc with ticker code (WD) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 183 and 96 calculating the average target price we see 125.2. With the stocks previous close at 83.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.9%. The 50 day MA is 89.01 and the 200 day moving average is 109.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,806m. Find out more information at: https://www.walkerdunlop.com

The potential market cap would be $4,207m based on the market concensus.

Walker & Dunlop, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae’s DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.