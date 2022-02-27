Twitter
Walker & Dunlop, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc with ticker code (WD) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 191 and 160 calculating the mean target price we have 171.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.1%. The 50 day MA is 141.18 while the 200 day moving average is 121.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.walkerdunlop.com

The potential market cap would be $5,613m based on the market concensus.

Walker & Dunlop, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae’s DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

