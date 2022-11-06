Walgreens Boots Alliance – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Walgreens Boots Alliance found using ticker (WBA) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 38.67. Now with the previous closing price of 35.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.23 while the 200 day moving average is 41.2. The market cap for the company is $32,059m. Company Website: https://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com

The potential market cap would be $34,687m based on the market concensus.

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides health and wellness, and specialty and home delivery pharmacy services. As of August 31, 2022, this segment operated 8,886 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 3 specialty pharmacies. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. As of August 31, 2022, this segment operated 3,989 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada brands in the United Kingdom, Thailand, the Republic of Ireland, and Chile; and 543 optical practices, including 160 on a franchise basis. The U.S. Healthcare segment provides value-based primary care services; post-acute and home care management services; and clinical healthcare services. It also operates as a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator for hospitals. As of August 31, 2022, this segment operated 334 VillageMD clinics, including 146 co-located clinics, 124 standalone clinics, and 64 affiliate clinics. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.