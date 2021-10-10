Walgreens Boots Alliance – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Walgreens Boots Alliance with ticker code (WBA) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 40 and has a mean target at 51.62. Now with the previous closing price of 47.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 48.83 and the 200 day MA is 50.9. The market cap for the company is $40,983m. Find out more information at: http://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2020, this segment operated 9,021 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and six specialty pharmacies. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,428 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 550 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.