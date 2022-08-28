Twitter
Walgreens Boots Alliance – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Walgreens Boots Alliance with ticker code (WBA) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 41.75. Now with the previous closing price of 36.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 39.02 and the 200 day MA is 45.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,113m. Find out more information at: https://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com

The potential market cap would be $35,298m based on the market concensus.

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides central specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 8,965 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and five specialty pharmacies. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 4,031 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 548 optical practices, including 160 on a franchise basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

