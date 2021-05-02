Waddell & Reed Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.4% Downside

Waddell & Reed Financial found using ticker (WDR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 14 with a mean TP of 22.14. With the stocks previous close at 24.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.4%. The 50 day MA is 25.02 and the 200 day MA is 22.96. The company has a market cap of $1,549m. Visit the company website at: http://www.waddell.com

Waddell & Reed Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas. As of April 30, 2021, Waddell & Reed Financial operates as a subsidiary of Macquarie Asset Management Inc.