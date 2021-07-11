Wabash National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Wabash National Corporation with ticker code (WNC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 19.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.29. The company has a market cap of $741m. Company Website: http://www.wabashnational.com

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Diversified Products segment offers stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; and parts, and maintenance and repair services for tank trailers and other related equipment. This segment also offers process vessels, and round horizontal and vertical storage silo tanks; containment and isolation systems for the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotech, and nuclear industries; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The Final Mile Products segment provides van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; and refrigerated and dry freight truck bodies. The company offers its products under the Wabash National, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Extract Technology, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, Walker Transport, DuraPlateHD, ArcticLite, Iner-City, Spartan, and Kold King brands. It distributes its product directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.