Wabash National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Wabash National Corporation with ticker code (WNC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 17 and has a mean target at 19.8. Now with the previous closing price of 14.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.17 and the 200 day moving average is 17.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $744m. Find out more information at: http://www.wabashnational.com

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Diversified Products segment offers stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; and parts, and maintenance and repair services for tank trailers and other related equipment. This segment also offers process vessels, and round horizontal and vertical storage silo tanks; containment and isolation systems for the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotech, and nuclear industries; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The Final Mile Products segment provides van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; and refrigerated and dry freight truck bodies. The company offers its products under the Wabash National, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Extract Technology, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, Walker Transport, DuraPlateHD, ArcticLite, Iner-City, Spartan, and Kold King brands. It distributes its product directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.