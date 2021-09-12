Twitter
Wabash National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wabash National Corporation found using ticker (WNC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.25. Now with the previous closing price of 14.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.54. The market cap for the company is $702m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wabashnational.com

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Diversified Products segment offers stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; and parts, and maintenance and repair services for tank trailers and other related equipment. This segment also offers process vessels, and round horizontal and vertical storage silo tanks; containment and isolation systems for the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotech, and nuclear industries; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The Final Mile Products segment provides van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; and refrigerated and dry freight truck bodies. The company offers its products under the Wabash National, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Extract Technology, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, Walker Transport, DuraPlateHD, ArcticLite, Iner-City, Spartan, and Kold King brands. It distributes its product directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

