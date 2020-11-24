W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 465 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 387.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 409.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.2%. The 50 day MA is 383.24 and the 200 day moving average is 343.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,264m. Company Website: http://www.grainger.com

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company provides its products through branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through e-commerce platform. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.