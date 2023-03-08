W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 800 and 537 calculating the mean target price we have 711.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 699.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 612 and the 200 day moving average is 550.42. The market cap for the company is $34,872m. Company Website: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $35,477m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.