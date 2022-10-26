W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 650 and 420 calculating the average target price we see 572. With the stocks previous close at 525.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 536 and the 200 day MA is 502.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,002m. Company Website: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $29,414m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.