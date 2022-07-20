W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 621 and 399 with a mean TP of 539.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 453.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 470.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 481.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,810m. Find out more information at: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $28,356m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.