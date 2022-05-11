W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 633 and 450 with the average target price sitting at 562.55. Now with the previous closing price of 476.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day MA is 499.79 while the 200 day moving average is 471.59. The company has a market cap of $23,984m. Visit the company website at: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $28,296m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.