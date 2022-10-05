W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 650 and 422 with a mean TP of 579.5. With the stocks previous close at 506.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The day 50 moving average is 544.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 502.1. The market cap for the company is $25,593m. Find out more information at: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $29,263m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.