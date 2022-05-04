W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 621 and 450 with a mean TP of 560.64. With the stocks previous close at 490.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 498.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 470.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,733m. Find out more information at: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $28,251m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.