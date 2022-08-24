W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 642 and 422 with a mean TP of 578. With the stocks previous close at 572.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day MA is 501.39 while the 200 day moving average is 495.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,339m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $29,624m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.