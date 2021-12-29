W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 565 and 391 with the average target price sitting at 500.58. Now with the previous closing price of 516.15 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 479.49 and the 200 day MA is 444.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,835m. Find out more information at: https://www.grainger.com

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company provides its products through sales and service representatives, catalogs, and electronic and ecommerce channels. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.