W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 670 and 439 with a mean TP of 598.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 600.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 542.4 while the 200 day moving average is 511.62. The market cap for the company is $30,594m. Company Website: https://www.grainger.com

The potential market cap would be $30,506m based on the market concensus.

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company serves businesses, corporations, government entities, and other institutions through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.