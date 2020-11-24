W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

W.R. Grace & Co. with ticker code (GRA) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 57 and has a mean target at 63.25. Now with the previous closing price of 54.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 47.29 while the 200 day moving average is 47.54. The company has a market cap of $3,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.