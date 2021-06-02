W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

W.R. Grace & Co. found using ticker (GRA) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 70. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 67.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,540m. Company Website: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers functional additives and process aids, such as silica gel, colloidal silica, zeolitic adsorbents, precipitated silica, and silica-aluminas; and fine chemical intermediates and regulatory starting materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.