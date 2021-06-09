W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

W.R. Grace & Co. found using ticker (GRA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 70 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 70. With the stocks previous close at 68.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The day 50 moving average is 68 and the 200 day MA is 61.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,559m. Visit the company website at: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers functional additives and process aids, such as silica gel, colloidal silica, zeolitic adsorbents, precipitated silica, and silica-aluminas; and fine chemical intermediates and regulatory starting materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.