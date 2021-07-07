Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Broker Ratings

W.R. Grace & Co. found using ticker (GRA) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 70 and has a mean target at 70. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.79 and the 200 day MA is 63.12. The company has a market cap of $4,595m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers functional additives and process aids, such as silica gel, colloidal silica, zeolitic adsorbents, precipitated silica, and silica-aluminas; and fine chemical intermediates and regulatory starting materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.