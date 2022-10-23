W.R. Berkley Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

W.R. Berkley Corporation found using ticker (WRB) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 69 calculating the average target price we see 77.91. With the stocks previous close at 70.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day MA is 66.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,251m. Visit the company website at: https://www.berkley.com

The potential market cap would be $21,347m based on the market concensus.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers’ compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator’s legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.