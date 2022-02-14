W.R. Berkley Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

W.R. Berkley Corporation with ticker code (WRB) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 82 and has a mean target at 91.58. Now with the previous closing price of 91.94 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. The day 50 moving average is 83.43 and the 200 day moving average is 78.27. The company has a market cap of $15,892m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.berkley.com

The potential market cap would be $15,830m based on the market concensus.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers’ compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator’s legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.