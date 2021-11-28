W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT with ticker code (WPC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 91 and 78 calculating the mean target price we have 86.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 75.28. The market cap for the company is $14,377m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.