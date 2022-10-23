W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT found using ticker (WPC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 76 calculating the average target price we see 86.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is 79.64 and the 200 day MA is 80.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,679m. Find out more information at: https://www.wpcarey.com

The potential market cap would be $18,083m based on the market concensus.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.