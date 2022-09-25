W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT found using ticker (WPC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 85 and has a mean target at 92.7. With the stocks previous close at 79.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.62. The market cap for the company is $16,220m. Company Website: https://www.wpcarey.com

The potential market cap would be $18,988m based on the market concensus.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.