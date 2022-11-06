W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT with ticker code (WPC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 84.4. Now with the previous closing price of 75.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 77.15 while the 200 day moving average is 80.48. The market cap for the company is $16,102m. Visit the company website at: https://www.wpcarey.com

The potential market cap would be $18,108m based on the market concensus.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.