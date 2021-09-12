Twitter
W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT found using ticker (WPC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 77 and has a mean target at 85.43. Now with the previous closing price of 77.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 78.59 and the 200 day MA is 75.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,281m. Company Website: http://www.wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

