W. P. Carey Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

W. P. Carey Inc. REIT found using ticker (WPC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 81 and 67 with a mean TP of 76.57. Now with the previous closing price of 77.55 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.13 while the 200 day moving average is 70.84. The company has a market cap of $13,818m. Company Website: http://www.wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.