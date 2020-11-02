Twitter
W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

W.W. Grainger with ticker code (GWW) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 290 and has a mean target at 383.93. With the stocks previous close at 350.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day MA is 362.86 while the 200 day moving average is 329.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,785m. Visit the company website at: http://www.grainger.com

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company provides its products through branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through e-commerce platform. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

