W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 450 and 278 with the average target price sitting at 372.5. With the stocks previous close at 362.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 363.13 while the 200 day moving average is 326.72. The company has a market cap of $19,376m. Find out more information at: http://www.grainger.com

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company provides its products through branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through e-commerce platform. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

