W.W. Grainger – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

W.W. Grainger found using ticker (GWW) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 450 and 278 with the average target price sitting at 372.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 383.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 362.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 323.84. The company has a market cap of $20,075m. Company Website: http://www.grainger.com

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies. It also offers inventory management and technical support services. The company provides its products through branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, and catalogs, as well as through e-commerce platform. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. W.W. Grainger was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

