W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

W.R. Grace & Co. with ticker code (GRA) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 45 and has a mean target at 60.31. Now with the previous closing price of 43.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 44.43 while the 200 day moving average is 46.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,869m. Find out more information at: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

