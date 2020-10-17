W.R. Grace & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

W.R. Grace & Co. with ticker code (GRA) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 59.69. Now with the previous closing price of 47.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.13 and the 200 day MA is 45.92. The company has a market cap of $3,098m. Find out more information at: http://www.grace.com

W. R. Grace & Co., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin and chemical catalysts used for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in consumer/pharma, coatings, and chemical process applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

