Vuzix Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.2% Upside

Vuzix Corporation found using ticker (VUZI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2 and has a mean target at 3.17. With the stocks previous close at 1.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 107.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.33 while the 200 day moving average is 1.9. The market cap for the company is $49m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vuzix.com

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Website, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; applications that provide the benefits of smart glasses to users; and Vuzix Remote Assist that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to enterprise and end users, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

