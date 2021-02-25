Vuzix Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.9% Downside

Vuzix Corporation with ticker code (VUZI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.48 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,067m. Visit the company website at: http://www.vuzix.com

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality. The company’s wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses and attached to head-worn mounts; and these devices typically include cameras, sensors, and a computer that enable a user to view, record, and interact with video and digital content such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York. It also has offices in Rochester, New York; Oxford, the United Kingdom; and Tokyo, Japan.