Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi found using ticker (VMC) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 158 with the average target price sitting at 196.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 180.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day MA is 162 and the 200 moving average now moves to 167.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,785m. Company Website: https://www.vulcanmaterials.com

The potential market cap would be $26,012m based on the market concensus.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.