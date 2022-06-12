Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi found using ticker (VMC) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 180 and has a mean target at 224.29. Now with the previous closing price of 161.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.2%. The day 50 moving average is 170.53 and the 200 day moving average is 183.77. The market cap for the company is $20,778m. Find out more information at: https://www.vulcanmaterials.com

The potential market cap would be $28,932m based on the market concensus.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.