Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Vulcan Materials Company (Holdi with ticker code (VMC) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 158 with a mean TP of 197.07. Now with the previous closing price of 169.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 161.31 and the 200 day moving average is 167.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,614m. Find out more information at: https://www.vulcanmaterials.com

The potential market cap would be $26,364m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.