vTv Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 187.2% Upside

vTv Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (VTVT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 6 with a mean TP of 6.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 187.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.44 while the 200 day moving average is 2.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $199m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.vtvtherapeutics.com

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including a small molecule GLP-1r agonist; the PDE4 inhibitor; HPP737, a PPAR-delta agonist; and an Nrf2 activator through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

