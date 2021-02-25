Twitter
vTv Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 158.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (VTVT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6.75. Now with the previous closing price of 2.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 158.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $184m. Find out more information at: http://www.vtvtherapeutics.com

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease. It is also developing TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat type 2 diabetes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trials for treating type 1 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptidic agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company is developing HPP737, HPP971, and HPP3033 for the treatment of chronic disease. It has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

