Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend – Consensus Indicates Potential -85.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend with ticker code (IAE) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.44 and 1.15 and has a mean target at 1.3. With the stocks previous close at 8.72 this indicates there is a potential downside of -85.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.19 and the 200 day moving average is 7.78. The company has a market cap of $104m. Company Website: http://investments.voya.com/Investor/Products/Closed-End-Funds/Profile/index.htm?psc=739&p=148&tab=Overview

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend-paying stocks of companies. The fund also invests through derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities such as call options on selected indices and/or equity securities. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as liquidity and dividend yield, cash flow strength, capital structure, capital expenditures, and operating margins to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI All Country Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index. It was formerly known as ING Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund was formed on January 8, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

